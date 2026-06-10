Salesforce Layoffs Continue: Marc Benioff-Led Cloud Giant Cuts Jobs Across Agentforce and Mulesoft Divisions Amid Strategic AI Pivot

Salesforce has initiated a fresh round of job cuts impacting several internal divisions, including its AI-focused Agentforce product line, Mulesoft IT integration tool, and Marketing Cloud software. This Salesforce layoffs round comes as the cloud computing firm faces ongoing pressure from market concerns regarding the long-term impact of artificial intelligence on traditional customer relationship management software.

Salesforce Layoffs and Regional Impact

According to a regulatory WARN notice filed in California, 86 roles were eliminated, spanning departments such as sales, general administration, and technology and product. While the layoffs have primarily affected the United States, reports indicate that positions in Washington state and international locations have also been impacted. A source familiar with the situation noted that these cuts did not target the primary Agentforce development teams. Marc Benioff Freezes Software Engineer Hiring as Salesforce Plans USD 300 Million Anthropic AI Spend.

Affected employees in California are expected to remain on the payroll until August 7. Under the company's internal severance policy, employees may be eligible for up to six months of severance based on their level and tenure. Additionally, staff members aged 60 and older are reportedly entitled to an extra four weeks of support.

Strategic AI Focus and Market Challenges

These layoffs follow a previous reduction in January, when Salesforce eliminated fewer than 1,000 roles. The company, which reported a workforce exceeding 80,000 employees at the end of January, has struggled with stock performance this year, with shares declining by more than 30%. Investors remain concerned that emerging AI agents and automated tools may eventually displace conventional software offerings. Tech Layoffs 2026: Over 1.16 Lakh Employees Laid Off Globally So Far; AI Transformation and Restructuring Cited as Main Reasons.

To counter these industry shifts, Salesforce has heavily invested in its own AI ecosystem. Although early reports suggested that the adoption of Agentforce was lower than initially anticipated, the company recently announced that the product has achieved an annualised revenue of more than USD 1 billion. Salesforce has not yet provided an official statement regarding the most recent personnel changes.

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