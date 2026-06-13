Salesforce Layoffs: Superior Severance Packages Offered To Employees Affected by Recent Redundancies in Mulesoft and Marketing Divisions

Salesforce has initiated a fresh round of job cuts impacting its Mulesoft and Marketing Cloud divisions, affecting 86 employees in California. While the reduction reflects ongoing pressure within the tech sector, the company has confirmed that its core Agentforce teams were not impacted by this latest round of redundancies. Salesforce has distinguished itself from other major technology firms by offering severance packages that provide a notably substantial financial cushion for departing staff.

Salesforce Layoffs :Comprehensive Severance Framework for Staff

According to internal documentation, eligible employees in the United States are entitled to a severance package based on seniority, age, and length of service. The standard plan offers nine weeks of base pay for staff at the senior manager level and below, while director-level employees and senior directors are entitled to 13 weeks. Marc Benioff Freezes Software Engineer Hiring as Salesforce Plans USD 300 Million Anthropic AI Spend.

The policy further accounts for tenure, providing three additional weeks of pay for every year of service. This cumulative total is capped at 26 weeks for most employees, though the structure allows for a maximum limit of 30 weeks for workers aged 60 and older. Furthermore, the firm is providing six months of COBRA healthcare continuation, with a 12-month extension for those aged 60 or above.

This level of support appears significantly higher than recent compensation packages offered by competitors. For instance, Oracle recently provided a severance structure capped at 26 weeks, while Block offered 20 weeks of salary plus tenure-based additions. Amazon’s recent redundancy packages were structured around 90 days of full pay and benefits followed by a separate payout, highlighting Salesforce’s emphasis on extended financial stability. Salesforce Layoffs Continue: Marc Benioff-Led Cloud Giant Cuts Jobs Across Agentforce and Mulesoft Divisions Amid Strategic AI Pivot.

These redundancies follow a broader workforce reduction in January, as Salesforce seeks to balance its intensive investment in artificial intelligence with investor demands for operational efficiency. Despite a stock price decline of more than 30% this year, the company's decision to maintain high severance standards suggests a continued focus on employee welfare during this period of strategic realignment.

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