Salesforce Q1 Results Show Strong AI Revenue Growth

Salesforce has announced robust financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, reporting total revenue of USD 11.13 billion, a 13% increase compared to the same period last year. The enterprise software giant exceeded analyst expectations, delivering a GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of USD 2.42, which represents a 52% year-over-year increase. Net income for the quarter reached USD 2.11 billion, underscoring the company’s improved profitability and operational efficiency.

Momentum in Agentforce AI

A primary driver of the company’s recent performance is the rapid adoption of its AI agent platform, Agentforce. Salesforce disclosed that Agentforce has reached USD 1.2 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR), marking a 205% increase year-over-year. This growth has been supported by a significant rise in usage, with the platform delivering 3.8 billion "agentic work units", tasks completed by AI agents, during the quarter. Layoffs: Amazon Veteran Struggles for 8 Months in Job Hunt After 2025 Job Cuts; Social Media Post Goes Viral.

The company’s broader AI and Data 360 offerings have also seen strong demand, with combined ARR reaching approximately USD 3.4 billion. More than 50% of these bookings originated from existing customers, indicating that businesses are integrating these AI tools alongside their current Salesforce subscriptions rather than replacing them.

Financial Outlook and Operational Efficiency

Salesforce has maintained a positive outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year, raising its full-year revenue guidance to a range of USD 45.9 billion to USD 46.2 billion. The company’s non-GAAP operating margin reached a record 34.8% in the first quarter, reflecting successful cost-optimisation efforts and disciplined management. Vast Valuation Surge: Generative 3D Modeling Startup Started by Gen-Z Gamer Raises USD 200 Million in China; Now Valued at USD 1 Billion.

Despite the strong quarterly performance, the company adjusted its free cash flow growth forecast for fiscal 2027 from approximately 10% down to 4–5%, citing the impact of interest payments related to its capital return programmes. Additionally, the company accelerated its share repurchase programme, returning USD 27.5 billion to shareholders during the quarter to further solidify investor value.

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