Mumbai, March 24: Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has revealed that the company did not hire any new engineers during the 2026 fiscal year, citing a massive surge in productivity driven by autonomous AI coding agents. Speaking in a recent interview with TBPN, Benioff explained that the company instead leveraged AI powered tools to provide the extra capacity typically requiring human expansion. This shift marks one of the most significant real world examples of AI directly impacting corporate hiring strategies in the technology sector.

The transition towards an AI integrated workforce has resulted in a structural realignment within the company. While engineering and customer service recruitment has stalled, Salesforce has increased its sales force by nearly 20 %. The strategy focuses on allowing AI to manage repetitive tasks, document editing and lead generation, while human employees are redirected towards high value roles such as relationship building and closing complex deals. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Dismisses Block Layoffs as Company-Specific Issues Rather Than AI-Driven Industry Trend.

Salesforce Financial Growth Driven by Agentforce

The pivot towards automation appears to be yielding substantial financial results for the software giant. Salesforce has projected a total revenue of USD 46.2 billion for the year, with an expected cash flow exceeding USD 16 billion. A significant portion of this growth is attributed to the "Agentforce" platform, which has rapidly evolved into an $800 million business. Combined, the company's AI and data segments now contribute approximately $2.9 billion to the annual turnover.

Benioff noted that AI agents are currently qualifying tens of thousands of leads and assisting in closing contracts worth millions of USD. Despite the freeze on new engineering roles, the CEO maintained that the ultimate goal is a collaborative environment where humans and AI work together rather than a total replacement of the workforce. This sentiment echoes recent comments from Dario Amodei, who suggested that as models improve at end to end automation, fewer software engineers will be required to maintain current output levels.

Public Concerns and Growing Protests

The rapid adoption of these technologies has not occurred without pushback. Over the weekend, dozens of protesters organised by the group "Stop the AI Race" gathered outside the San Francisco offices of Anthropic, OpenAI and xAI. The demonstrators called for a temporary halt to the development of advanced AI systems until more robust safety frameworks and job protection measures are established. These concerns align with a new US government AI policy framework intended to balance rapid innovation with public safety.

While the potential for automation is high, current data suggests that the transition is still in its early stages. A study by Anthropic found that while AI can assist with up to 94 % of tasks in technical fields like mathematics and coding, actual workplace usage remains at approximately 33 %. This gap indicates that many industries are still determining how to effectively integrate these tools without disrupting core operations.

Future of Human Centric Roles

In contrast to the automation seen at Salesforce, Sridhar Vembu has highlighted several sectors that remain resilient to AI interference. Vembu suggested that roles driven by purpose and human connection, such as teaching, elderly care, farming and classical music, are less vulnerable to being replaced by machines. He argued that these professions are defined by meaning and care rather than purely by output efficiency. Salesforce Layoffs 2026: Tech Giant Lays Off Nearly 1,000 Employees From Agentforce AI and Marketing Teams Amid Executive Shakeup.

As the 2026 fiscal year progresses, the tech industry continues to monitor whether other major firms will follow the Salesforce model. For now, the focus remains on high speed output in digital sectors, while the broader labour market adjusts to the reality of AI agents handling significant portions of technical and administrative workloads.