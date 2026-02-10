Mumbai, February 10: Salesforce has reportedly reduced its global workforce by approximately 1,000 employees at the start of February. The latest round of layoffs has impacted several key departments, including marketing, data analytics, product management, and the team responsible for Agentforce, the company’s flagship autonomous AI platform.

The reduction comes as a surprise to industry observers, given that CEO Marc Benioff has repeatedly described Agentforce as the "core" of the company’s current product strategy. The layoffs were first brought to light through numerous employee posts on LinkedIn and later confirmed by internal sources, signalling a continued focus on operational efficiency despite the company's aggressive pivot toward artificial intelligence. Pinterest Layoffs: CEO Bill Ready Sacks Engineers As Company Doubles Down on an AI-Forward Approach.

Impact on Core AI and Product Divisions

The inclusion of the Agentforce team in this workforce reduction is particularly notable. In recent public statements, Benioff has championed Agentforce as an essential component of the Salesforce ecosystem, designed to help businesses deploy autonomous bots to manage complex tasks. During a recent interview, Benioff asserted that the platform is "part and parcel" of every product the company currently manufactures.

However, the job cuts suggest a streamlining of the division. Former employees from the data analytics and marketing arms also reported that their roles were eliminated as part of a broader effort to reorganise resources. This move follows a trend established in August, when Benioff revealed that AI-driven tools had already allowed Salesforce to reduce its own customer support staff from 9,000 to approximately 5,000 employees.

Executive Transition and Structural Shifts

The workforce reduction coincides with a significant shake-up within Salesforce’s leadership hierarchy. Since December, five senior leaders have announced their departures from the firm. To fill these gaps and steer the company through its AI transition, Salesforce has appointed six new executives to senior roles, indicating a period of high-level structural change.

This executive rotation is seen as an attempt to align the company's leadership with its "AI-first" mission. While the company continues to see growth in Agentforce deployments, reportedly numbering in the tens of thousands—the internal restructuring suggests that Salesforce is still fine-tuning the balance between its human workforce and its autonomous digital agents.

Financial and Industry Context

Salesforce, like many of its peers in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) sector, has faced pressure to maintain high profit margins while investing heavily in generative AI infrastructure. The company has moved away from the hyper-growth hiring phase of previous years, opting instead for a leaner model that relies on automated workflows. Oracle Layoffs 2026: Tech Giant Issues Clarification Over Reports of 30,000 Job Cuts.

While Salesforce has not released an official statement regarding the exact number of impacted staff, the estimated 1,000 cuts represent a focused effort to eliminate redundancies. The company continues to project a strong outlook for 2026, betting that its autonomous agents will eventually handle the bulk of routine business operations for its global client base.

