San Francisco, March 8: Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has challenged the narrative that massive job cuts at Jack Dorsey’s fintech firm, Block, signal a broader AI-driven employment crisis. Speaking to CNBC, Benioff suggested that the decision to reduce the workforce by approximately 4,000 employees is a result of internal challenges unique to Block rather than a shift in the wider technology sector.

The comments follow an announcement by Dorsey, who cited rapid advancements in artificial intelligence as the primary catalyst for cutting roughly 40 per cent of his company's staff. While the move caused Block’s stock to surge by more than 20 per cent, Benioff maintained that such "mass white-collar layoffs" are not a reflection of the current market reality, distancing Salesforce from the aggressive restructuring seen at the fintech giant. Flipkart Layoffs 2026: Nearly 500 Employees Asked To Leave After Performance Review, Says Report.

AI Productivity Versus Wholesale Job Reductions

Benioff argued that AI should be viewed as a tool to enhance productivity rather than a reason for gutting headcount. He highlighted Salesforce’s recent performance, noting that the company achieved 12 per cent growth at scale and is approaching USD 50 billion in revenue. According to the CEO, these results demonstrate that a company can successfully integrate AI technologies without undertaking the wholesale restructuring measures implemented by Block.

Despite this stance, Salesforce itself has undergone significant staffing changes over the past year. The enterprise software leader cut roughly 4,000 roles, including positions in customer support, after AI tools reportedly reduced the need for human agents. A subsequent round of layoffs in February affected fewer than 1,000 employees, though Benioff has consistently framed these as targeted efficiency moves rather than a fundamental shift in business operations.

Pandemic Growth and the Question of Organisational Bloat

Critics of the Block layoffs point to the company's rapid expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic as the real reason for the recent staff reductions. Between 2019 and the end of 2023, Block’s workforce ballooned from 4,000 to nearly 13,000 employees. Industry analysts, including Mizuho Americas analyst Dan Dolev, have suggested that the vast majority of these cuts were likely not due to AI, but rather a correction of years of organisational bloat.

Industry Leaders Take Divergent Views on Tech Jobs

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy took a more moderate position when asked about the situation, acknowledging that while AI will inevitably reduce headcount in certain areas across industries, new roles are expected to emerge as they have in previous technological shifts. The debate highlights a growing tension in the tech world between using AI as a justification for cost-cutting and viewing it as a long-term tool for sustainable growth.

