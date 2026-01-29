Mumbai, January 29: Samsung has officially announced that the Galaxy A07 5G will launch in India during the first week of February, positioning it as the latest entry-level addition to its popular A-series. While the smartphone has already been released in international markets, including the Philippines and Thailand, the Indian debut is expected to bolster Samsung’s presence in the affordable 5G segment. The device is designed to cater to "digital natives" with a focus on long-lasting battery life and smooth media consumption.

The South Korean tech giant revealed key hardware details for the Indian variant, confirming that it will mirror the specifications of the global models. The handset is expected to be priced competitively, with leaks suggesting a starting price of approximately INR 15,999. Ahead of the official sale, Samsung has highlighted the phone's robust build quality and a significant battery upgrade over its predecessor, the Galaxy A06. Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Available at Discounted Price on Flipkart; Check Offers, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Features

The Indian variant of the Galaxy A07 5G will sport a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a notable improvement from the 90Hz panels often found in this price bracket. To ensure durability for daily commuters, the screen is protected by a 2-step tempered glass system. Furthermore, the display features a High Brightness Mode (HBM) of 800 nits, which is intended to maintain clear legibility even under direct sunlight.

Underneath the chassis, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, built on a 6nm process for better power efficiency. The device will run on the latest One UI 8.0 based on Android 16. In a move rare for the budget segment, Samsung has committed to providing six generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security patches, ensuring the handset remains relevant until 2032.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Camera

The photography setup includes a "Track Camera Deco" design on the rear, housing a 50MP primary autofocus camera with an f/1.8 aperture. This is paired with a 2MP depth sensor to enable a natural bokeh effect for portraits. On the front, an 8MP camera is included for selfies and video calls. The camera software has been fine-tuned to balance light and shadow, aiming to deliver vibrant colours in various outdoor conditions.

Galaxy A07 5G Battery

A standout feature of the upcoming device is its massive 6,000mAh battery, which is roughly 20% larger than the capacity of the previous model. This battery supports 25W fast charging, designed to keep users connected for extended periods of video playback and social media browsing. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Price

While the official pricing for India will be revealed at launch, the device currently retails in the Philippines for PHP 8,290 (roughly INR 12,000) for the 64GB storage model and PHP 9,990 (roughly INR 14,500) for the 128GB variant. In India, industry insiders expect the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration to start around INR 15,999, while the 6GB RAM model could be priced at INR 17,999.

