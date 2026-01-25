Mumbai, January 25: Samsung is preparing to strengthen its leadership in the premium smartphone market with the upcoming launch of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Set to be officially unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, 2026, the new flagship focuses on meaningful hardware refinements and user-centric security. The device introduces a more ergonomic design with slightly rounded corners and a robust build utilizing armor aluminum to reduce weight without sacrificing durability.

This year’s Ultra model moves beyond incremental updates by integrating a first-of-its-kind "Adaptive Privacy Display." This hardware-level innovation allows the screen to remain crystal clear for the primary user while automatically obscuring content from side angles in public spaces. Complemented by the latest Qualcomm silicon and a larger thermal management system, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is designed to maintain peak performance during intensive tasks like gaming and 8K video recording. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date in India.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device features a 6.9-inch M14 AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. A significant highlight is the quad-camera system, led by a 200MP primary sensor with a wider f/1.4 aperture for superior low-light photography. This is supported by a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery that supports a newly upgraded 60W wired fast charging, capable of reaching a full charge in approximately 50 minutes. Wireless charging has also seen an increase to 25W, now featuring Qi2 magnetic alignment for better compatibility with accessories. Running on One UI 8.5 based on Android 16, the S26 Ultra includes a refined S Pen and deep integration with Perplexity AI to enhance automation and personalized search experiences.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

In India, Samsung is expected to maintain a stable pricing strategy for its premium lineup despite rising global component costs. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to start at INR 1,29,999 for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The mid-tier 512GB model is expected to be priced around INR 1,39,999, while the top-of-the-line 16GB RAM and 1TB storage configuration could reach INR 1,59,999. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India, Launch Date and Specifications.

Following its global debut in late February, the device is expected to be available for pre-booking in India immediately, with dispatches and open sales scheduled to commence from March 11, 2026. The phone will be offered in several new "shadow" aesthetic themes, including Black Shadow, White Shadow, and Ultraviolet.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Forbes ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

