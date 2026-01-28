Mumbai, January 28: Samsung Galaxy S24 5G is currently available with a significant price drop on Flipkart, making the premium flagship more accessible to consumers. The smartphone, which originally retailed at INR 74,999, has received a massive 40% discount, bringing the effective price down to INR 44,999 for the 128 GB storage variant. This price reduction includes a special discount of INR 30,000, positioned as a highly competitive deal for those seeking a compact flagship experience.

The device features a premium build in Onyx Black and is powered by the high-performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Beyond the flat discount, Flipkart is offering various financial incentives, including No Cost EMI starting at INR 3,750 per month. Additionally, customers using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card or Flipkart SBI Credit Card can avail of 5% cashback up to INR 4,000, further lowering the effective cost of the handset. iPhone Sale Republic Day: Apple Smartphone Available at Effective Price of INR 47,990 During Croma Sale 2026; Check Offers on iPhone 17 and iPhone 15.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G boasts a 15.75 cm (6.2-inch) Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is paired with 8 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android 15 with Samsung's One UI 7 interface, and notably, Samsung has committed to providing up to 7 years of OS and security updates for this model.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is equipped with a versatile triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, it houses a 12MP front camera capable of high-quality recording. The device supports 8K video recording at 30 fps and offers advanced features like Nightography, Pro Video mode, and Single Take to enhance the mobile photography experience.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Features

Connectivity options on the Galaxy S24 5G are extensive, supporting multiple 5G bands, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.4, and NFC. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports quick charging via a USB Type-C port. Despite its powerful internals, the phone maintains a compact and lightweight profile, weighing just 167 grams and measuring 7.6 mm in depth, making it ideal for one-handed usage. Flipkart Republic Day 2026 Sale: From iPhone 17 Series, Samsung Galaxy S24, Google Pixel 9a and More; Check Deals and Discounts on All Smartphones.

The handset also includes a suite of sensors such as an in-display fingerprint sensor, barometer, and geomagnetic sensor. It features Dolby speakers for an immersive audio experience and is built to be a durable "social networking phone" with high-end graphics at 418 PPI. With the current price cut and bank offers, the Galaxy S24 5G stands as one of the most value-for-money flagship options in the Indian market today.

