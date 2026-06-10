Samsung Galaxy A27 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch in Europe; Check Rumoured Specifications

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A27 smartphone is facing a notable price increase in the European market, according to the latest industry reports. The company appears set to raise prices by up to 70 EUR compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy A26, despite a mixed reception to the leaked hardware specifications.

The reported pricing strategy reflects broader industry trends, where rising costs for memory components have forced several manufacturers to adjust their retail prices. While Samsung has yet to provide an official announcement, the expected release window for the new mid-range device falls between June and August 2026. Oppo K15 Spotted on TENAA Listing; Check Expected Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A27 Specifications and Features (Leaked)

According to the leaked details, the Galaxy A27 will feature two primary memory configurations. The base model, equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is expected to launch at EUR 349. Meanwhile, the higher-end variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will reportedly be priced at EUR 439.

These figures represent a EUR 50 increase for the entry-level model and a 70 EUR jump for the top-end configuration compared to the Galaxy A26. Consumers may find some relief through promotional offers or carrier-subsidised deals, which are standard practice for Samsung launches in the European region.

The Galaxy A27 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, and a 5,000mAh battery supporting 25W wired charging. Internally, Samsung is transitioning to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, replacing the Exynos 1380 used in the previous generation. Redmi K100 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Tipped To Replace ‘Pro Max’ Branding; Check Expected Price and Specifications Here.

However, some aspects of the device have drawn criticism, as industry reports suggest a reduction in the ultrawide camera sensor resolution from 8MP to 5MP. Furthermore, rumours indicate the removal of microSD card support, a feature previously valued by users in this segment. While the hardware shift to the Snapdragon chipset aims to improve performance, these trade-offs against the increased price point may prove to be a significant point of debate for potential buyers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).