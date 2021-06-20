The South Korean technology giant Samsung is all set to reveal the Galaxy M32 handset tomorrow in India. Prices of the affordable smartphone will be announced at 12 PM IST via Amazon.in. The new Galaxy M32 will be introduced as a successor to the Galaxy M31 that was launched in February 2020. The phone is expected to get MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, FHD+ display and Android 11 OS. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Launched in India.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy M32 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate and resolution of 1080x2009 pixels. It will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The processor is likely to be paired with at least 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Samsung Galaxy M32 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

For photos and videos, it will get a 48MP quad rear camera module with an LED flash. The main sensor will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 5MP sensors for depth and macro. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 20MP shooter. It will be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy M32 Appears on Google Play Console; Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch.

Looking for that immersive binge watching experience? The #BingeMonster; #SamsungM32 is just the right phone for you. Its segment best FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display is perfect for all those late night binging sprees. Want one? pic.twitter.com/zqHCN3hX4Q — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 20, 2021

Samsung might offer the Galaxy M32 in two colours - Blue and Black. The handset is likely to be offered in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. As far as prices are concerned, the prices of the Galaxy M32 is expected to be priced below Rs 15,000. It will compete against the likes of Redmi Note 10, Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G and Moto G40 Fusion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2021 11:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).