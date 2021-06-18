New Delhi: Samsung on Friday unveiled new tabs -- Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 -- for the Indian consumers that will be available from June 23. Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at Rs 46,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 50,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. While Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available in 3GB+32GB and priced at Rs 14,999 for LTE and Rs 11,999 for the WiFi model. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite To Be Launched in India on June 18, 2021.

"With Remote working and virtual learning becoming the new normal, we, at Samsung, have pushed ourselves creatively and technically to develop two new landmark tablets -- Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite," Madhur Chaturvedi, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement. "These exciting new tabs help you become more productive, more creative, multi-task with ease and redefine the way that you work, study and play," Chaturvedi added.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Galaxy Tab S7 FE brings the fan-favourite features from Galaxy Tab S7+, including a large display and S Pen in the box for work, studies, design and entertainment. It features a large 12.4-inch display supporting a 16:10 aspect ratio picture and 244 pixels per inch (PPI) resolution for vivid picture details and true-to-life visuals.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor that helps deliver enhanced performance and ensures a smooth multitasking experience. It sports 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front landscape mode camera that is optimised for video calls.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with a large immersive display and powerful dual speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound to bring you closer to the stories when watching your favorite movies and shows. With up to 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card, there is plenty of space for all your favourite content, and the 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) processor helps ensure smooth and fast gaming performance.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite sports 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. With Samsung Kids, you can set daily playtime allowances, restrict access to certain apps and introduce your kids to the digital world safely with a range of exciting, colourful learning apps and games. Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be available in four stunning colours -- mystic black, mystic silver mystic green and mystic pink. Whereas, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be available in two stylish colours -- gray and silver -- across online and offline stores.

