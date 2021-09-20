Last week, Amazon India had revealed September 19, 2021, as the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy M52 smartphone in India. Now, a new tweet from Samsung India has teased the device confirming its launch date. As per the tweet, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be launched in India on September 28, 2021. Amazon India has also now updated the listing of the same with a new launch date. As per the Amazon listing, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be launched at 12 noon and is expected to go on sale via the e-commerce platform. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Launch Set for September 19, 2021.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy M52 5G device will sport triple rear cameras, a punch-hole display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Its time to ditch your bulky old phones people! The #LeanestMeanestMonsterEver has finally appeared on the scene and this time it’s 21% sleeker and 100% on fleek. So, flaunt your style with a 7.4mm super slim monster and turn ‘em heads like never before. pic.twitter.com/n5OOpHFAGr — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 19, 2021

As per a new report, the handset was spotted on a Poland retail website which revealed its key specifications. The smartphone was spotted with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

For photography, it will get a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro snapper. At the front, there will be a 32MP for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options might include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. The device is likely to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was also spotted on Poland's retailer website with a price tag of PLN 1,749 (approximately Rs 32,900) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

