Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is all set to launch the Galaxy M52 5G device in India. A Galaxy M phone has been teased on the Amazon India website and it is said to be the Galaxy M52 5G phone. As per a report, though the image does not mention the name Galaxy M52 5G, the image file name is 'SamsungGalaxy_M52_5G_Mob', which reveals the name of the upcoming phone. Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 Likely To Be Launched in India As Galaxy F42 5G: Report.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Samsung has not yet revealed any details about the Galaxy M52 5G handset. According to the leaks, the handset will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

For photography, it will get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, a 12MP wide-angle shooter and 5MP macro camera. At the front, there might be a 32MP selfie snapper. The Galaxy M52 5G phone is said to run on Android 11 based One UI 3.1. Samsung is rumoured to offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy M52 5G.

