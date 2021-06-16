Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its Galaxy S21 FE device soon. The handset is said to be a tweaked version and affordable than the Galaxy S21. A couple of weeks ago, several key specifications of the phone were leaked online and now a new report suggests that the Galaxy S21 FE will come with 25W fast charging support. The report also shared that the device has been spotted on China's 3C certificate listing with a model number SM-G9900. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price & Specifications Surface Online: Report.

Last week, it was reported that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be priced between KRW 700,000 (approximately Rs 45,900) and KRW 800,000 (Rs 52,500). In terms of specifications, the handset could feature a 6.4-inch display. It is tipped to come packed with a 4,500mAh battery.

The smartphone is expected to come in four shades - Black, Purple, White and Green. It might get a triple rear camera setup. A new report has revealed that Samsung was expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE in August 2021 but due to critical component shortage, it had to delay the launch.

