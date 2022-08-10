Indian-Origin Athira Preetha Rani has been selected by NASA for its astronaut training program. Rani could be the 3rd Indian woman to travel to space if she is selected by the space organisation after Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams. The 24-year-old is a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

This Training programme is jointly run by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), The Canadian Space Agency and The National Research Council of Canada. The training period for this programme will be 3 to 5 years. NASA’s LRO Spacecraft Finds Lunar Pits With Temperatures Suitable for Humans

Who is Athira Preetha Rani?

Athira Preetha is a 24-year-old Thiruvananthapuram native and she is the daughter of V Venu and Preetha. From her school days Athira was interested in Space and her knowledge widened when she began attending the classes of Astra, an astronomical society in Kerala’s capital city. NASA Scientists Find Asteroid Bennu Aged Early by Sun

Athira was very determined about what she wanted to do in her life and along with her studies she used to manage her work as well. Athira got into Algonquin College in Ottawa, Canada, at a young age itself and from there she studied robotics and was on a scholarship.

But she has always dreamt about being a Pilot. And she saved her money and joined the flying school from where she completed her training and along with that she completed her robotics course with good grades.

At this time Athira also got married to the love of her life and together Athira and her Husband started a startup related to Space Studies. And after that they started the Exo Geo Aerospace Company.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2022 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).