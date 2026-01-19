NASA is offering the public a final chance to fly their names around the Moon during the upcoming Artemis II mission. The agency announced that names submitted through its official portal will be stored on a digital SD card placed inside the Orion spacecraft. To date, more than 1.5 million people have already signed up for the symbolic journey.

The initiative is part of NASA’s effort to engage the public in the Artemis program, which aims to establish a long-term human presence on the lunar surface. Participation is free, and the registration process provides users with a digital "boarding pass" featuring their name and mission details. NASA has also encouraged participants to register their children, friends, and even pets for the flight. NASA Artemis 2 Rocket Rolls to Launch Pad for Historic 2026 Moon Mission; Astronauts Set for Lunar Fly-Around in February.

What is the NASA Artemis II Mission?

Artemis II is the first crewed mission of NASA’s Artemis campaign and the first flight to carry humans to the vicinity of the Moon since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. It serves as a critical flight test to verify that the Orion spacecraft’s life-support systems, communication, and navigation capabilities can safely sustain a crew in deep space.

Unlike the future Artemis III mission, which aims to land astronauts on the lunar surface, Artemis II is a lunar flyby. The spacecraft will travel approximately 685,000 miles on a "free-return" trajectory, looping around the far side of the Moon before using lunar gravity to pull the capsule back toward Earth for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

NASA Artemis II Mission Digital Boarding Pass

The centerpiece of the campaign for participants is the "Artemis II Mission Digital Boarding Pass." This personalized certificate serves as a digital keepsake, featuring the participant's name, the official mission patch, and a unique QR code. Once generated, the pass can be downloaded in high resolution or shared across social media platforms. For many, the pass represents a tangible connection to the mission, acting as a virtual ticket to the first crewed lunar flight in over half a century. NASA Makes History With First Medical Evacuation as Ailing Astronaut Returns to Earth Early.

NASA Invites Public to Send Names Aboard Artemis II Moon Mission

Don't miss your chance to #SendYourName to the Moon! 🌕 We’re collecting names that will be included on an SD card that will fly inside Orion during the Artemis II mission. Don't forget a boarding pass for your furry friends, kids, and loved ones, too >>… pic.twitter.com/KBwHXRx3Eq — NASA Marshall (@NASA_Marshall) January 18, 2026

1.5 million names are flying around the Moon on Artemis II. Is yours one of them? It's not too late to add your name to the mission—and it's absolutely free: https://t.co/tUAM7BTfjt pic.twitter.com/Thp5NSmeva — NASA (@NASA) January 18, 2026

Step-by-Step Guide for Boarding Pass

For those interested in securing their digital boarding pass before the final manifest is locked, the process is designed to be completed in under five minutes:

Access the Portal: Visit NASA’s dedicated "Send Your Name with Artemis" website. Submit Name: Enter your first and last name. You can also submit separate entries for family members, friends, or pets to generate individual passes for them. Secure Your Entry: You will be prompted to create a four-to-seven-digit PIN. Note: NASA cannot recover lost PINs. You must keep this code safe to access or re-download your specific boarding pass in the future. Generate and Save: Click submit to instantly view your personalized Artemis II boarding pass. You can click the image to download it to your device's gallery or use the provided social buttons to share it with the #SendYourName hashtag. Check the Deadline: Ensure your submission is completed by January 21, 2026, as the digital registry will be finalized shortly thereafter to be loaded onto the spacecraft.

Mission Status and Context

As of January 19, 2026, the mission is entering its final stages of preparation. On January 17, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft successfully completed their four-mile rollout to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center. A critical "wet dress rehearsal"—a full fueling and countdown simulation—is targeted for February 2, 2026.

The mission will carry four astronauts: Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialist Christina Koch from NASA, along with Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen from the Canadian Space Agency. If the upcoming tests go as planned, the launch window is expected to open as early as February 6, 2026.

