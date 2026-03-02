Mumbai, March 2: India is preparing to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, this week amid a rare celestial alignment that has influenced traditional schedules. While the primary day for playing with colours, known as Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi, is set for Wednesday, March 4, the timing for the ritual bonfire, Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi, has seen some variation across regions. A total lunar eclipse occurring on March 3 has prompted many Vedic scholars and priests to recommend performing the "Chhoti Holi" rituals today, Monday, March 2, to avoid the inauspicious "Sutak" period.

Holi is likely to be played on Tuesday, March 3 in some states and Wednesday, March 4 in other parts of the country. As per RBI bank holiday list, Holi is on March 3 and 4 whereas stock markets will remain closed on Tuesday, March 3 on account of Holi 2026.

Holika Dahan 2026: Shubh Muhurat and Timings

The festival begins with Holika Dahan, symbolising the victory of devotion over evil. Because the Purnima Tithi (full moon) spans two days and is interrupted by a lunar eclipse on Tuesday, the most auspicious window for the bonfire in most parts of India is today, March 2.

Purnima Tithi Begins: March 2 at 5:55 PM

Purnima Tithi Ends: March 3 at 5:07 PM

Auspicious Muhurat (March 2): 6:44 PM to 9:11 PM

6:44 PM to 9:11 PM Total Duration: 2 hours and 27 minutes

While some local traditions may still observe the bonfire on March 3, many prominent Panchangs advise completing the ritual on Monday evening to ensure it takes place during the Pradosh Kaal (dusk) while avoiding the peak of the Bhadra (inauspicious) period.

The Total Lunar Eclipse Blood Moon Influence on March 3

A significant factor in this year's schedule is the Total Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) on Tuesday, March 3. Often called a "Blood Moon" due to its reddish hue, the eclipse will be visible in several parts of India between 3:20 PM and 6:47 PM IST. In Hindu tradition, an eclipse brings a "Sutak" period - a time during which religious rituals and idol worship are typically suspended. As the eclipse coincides with the evening of March 3, traditionalists have shifted Holika Dahan to the previous night to maintain the sanctity of the fire ritual.

Rangwali Holi: When To Play With Colours?

Despite the shifts in ritual timings, the national celebration of Rangwali Holi remains fixed for Wednesday, March 4. This is the day when communities gather to apply gulal (colored powder), share sweets like gujiya, and celebrate the arrival of spring. In certain regions, such as parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, some local festivities may begin as early as March 3, but the vast majority of government offices, schools, and banks in North and Central India have designated March 4 as the primary public holiday.

Significance of the Festival

Holi commemorates the legend of Prahlad and Holika, where the young devotee Prahlad was saved from a blazing fire by Lord Vishnu while his aunt, Holika, who intended to kill him, was reduced to ashes. The festival serves as a reminder of the triumph of Dharma (righteousness) and is a time for people to forgive past grievances and start anew.

