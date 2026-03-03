Mumbai, March 3: Skywatchers in India and across the globe are preparing for a significant celestial event today, Tuesday, March 3, a total lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) -popularly known as a "Blood Moon" - graces the sky. The event is particularly notable in India as it coincides with the week of Holi, a rare alignment that astronomers suggest occurs only once in a century. This total eclipse will see the Moon pass entirely through the Earth's darkest shadow, taking on a deep copper-red hue for observers across several continents.

Lunar Eclipse India Timings and Visibility

While the astronomical phases of the eclipse begin in the afternoon, the event will be visible in India during the evening as the Moon rises. According to the India Meteorological Department and astronomical reports, the optimal viewing window in India is expected between 6:33 PM and 6:40 PM IST. Lunar Eclipse 2026: When Will Chandra Grahan Start and End Today, March 3? Time and India Visibility Details.

Visibility across the country will vary:

Eastern India: Residents in northeastern states and cities like Kolkata will have the longest viewing duration as the Moon rises earlier in these regions.

Residents in northeastern states and cities like Kolkata will have the longest viewing duration as the Moon rises earlier in these regions. Rest of India: In cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, the eclipse will be visible during the moonrise period, though viewers will primarily witness the concluding stages of the total and partial phases.

Global Schedule of Lunar Eclipse 2026 and Phases

The entire eclipse sequence will last approximately 5 hours and 39 minutes, with the "totality" phase - when the Moon is completely red - lasting for about 58 minutes.

Penumbral Phase Begins: 3:44 AM ET (2:14 PM IST)

3:44 AM ET (2:14 PM IST) Partial Eclipse Begins: 4:50 AM ET (3:20 PM IST)

4:50 AM ET (3:20 PM IST) Totality (Blood Moon) Starts: 6:04 AM ET (4:34 PM IST)

6:04 AM ET (4:34 PM IST) Peak of Totality: 6:33 AM ET (5:03 PM IST)

6:33 AM ET (5:03 PM IST) Totality Ends: 7:03 AM ET (5:33 PM IST)

7:03 AM ET (5:33 PM IST) Eclipse Concludes: 9:23 AM ET (7:53 PM IST)

The event will be visible to over 3.3 billion people worldwide, including those in North America, East Asia, Australia, and the Pacific region.

The Science of the 'Blood Moon'

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow (the umbra) across the lunar surface. The reddish color - which gives the "Blood Moon" its name - is caused by Rayleigh scattering. As sunlight passes through the Earth's atmosphere, shorter blue wavelengths are filtered out, while longer red wavelengths are bent (refracted) toward the Moon. Effectively, the red light seen on the Moon is the filtered glow of all the Earth’s simultaneous sunrises and sunsets. Are Banks Open or Closed Today, March 3, for Holi 2026? Check RBI Bank Holiday List.

Lunar Eclipse Viewing Tips and Live Streaming Details

Unlike solar eclipses, a lunar eclipse is entirely safe to view with the naked eye and requires no special filters or glasses. For the best experience, experts recommend:

Location: Find a spot with a clear view of the eastern horizon, away from bright city lights.

Find a spot with a clear view of the eastern horizon, away from bright city lights. Equipment: While not necessary, binoculars or a small telescope will help reveal crater details and the subtle gradient of the Earth's shadow.

While not necessary, binoculars or a small telescope will help reveal crater details and the subtle gradient of the Earth's shadow. Digital Viewing: For those hindered by weather or location, organizations like the Virtual Telescope Project and the Griffith Observatory will provide high-definition live streams of the event starting from 3:30 AM ET (2:00 PM IST).

Watch Live Streaming of Total Lunar Eclipse 2026

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Lunar Eclipse 2026

Skywatchers can head to the YouTube channel of Time and Date YouTube to see the Lunar Eclipse live streaming from Los Angeles and Western Australia. They can also watch the online telecast at Virtual Telescope Project and the Griffith Observatory YouTube channels.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2026 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).