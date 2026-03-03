Mumbai, March 3: Skywatchers across India are set to witness a rare celestial event today, March 3, as a total lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) - often called a "Blood Moon" - graces the evening sky. Coinciding with the Holi festival week, this eclipse will see the Moon take on a striking reddish-copper hue as it passes through the Earth’s shadow. While the astronomical event begins in the afternoon, most of India will witness the eclipse during its concluding stages as the Moon rises above the eastern horizon. Scroll below to know Chandra Grahan start and end time and its timings and India visibility.

Total Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) Timings for India

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the total duration of the eclipse (penumbral to end) will be over five hours.

However, the period of maximum interest occurs in the late afternoon and early evening:

Penumbral Phase Begins: 2:14 PM IST (Not visible in India as the Moon is below the horizon)

2:14 PM IST (Not visible in India as the Moon is below the horizon) Partial Eclipse Begins: 3:20 PM IST

3:20 PM IST Totality (Blood Moon) Starts: 4:34 PM IST

4:34 PM IST Totality Ends: 5:32 PM IST

5:32 PM IST Final Phase Ends (Moksha): 6:47 PM IST

When and Where to Watch Chandra Grahan in India

Because the Moon rises later in India, the initial phases - including the peak of totality - will not be visible in most regions. Instead, Indians will witness a "Moonrise Eclipse," where the Moon rises already partially or fully obscured.

Northeastern States: Cities like Dibrugarh, Itanagar, and Guwahati will have the best view, witnessing the eclipse for over an hour.

Cities like Dibrugarh, Itanagar, and Guwahati will have the best view, witnessing the eclipse for over an hour. Metropolitan Cities: Residents in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai will have a shorter viewing window, typically between 6:20 PM and 6:47 PM IST, as the Moon exits the Earth's shadow shortly after rising.

Residents in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai will have a shorter viewing window, typically between 6:20 PM and 6:47 PM IST, as the Moon exits the Earth's shadow shortly after rising. Visibility Window: Most parts of the country will see the eclipse for approximately 20 to 30 minutes before it officially concludes.

Sutak Kaal and Traditional Observances

In accordance with Hindu traditions, the "Sutak" period - a time of religious abstinence - began early this morning at 6:23 AM IST. During this period, many temples across the country remain closed, and individuals often refrain from starting new ventures or preparing fresh meals. The timing of the eclipse has also impacted Holi celebrations. Vedic scholars have advised performing Holika Dahan rituals either early this morning or after the eclipse concludes at 6:47 PM this evening to avoid the inauspicious window.

Scientific Background: Why a 'Blood Moon'?

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth aligns perfectly between the Sun and the Moon. While the Earth blocks direct sunlight, the atmosphere filters and refracts shorter blue wavelengths of light, allowing longer red wavelengths to pass through and illuminate the lunar surface. The intensity of the red color can vary depending on atmospheric conditions, such as dust and clouds, potentially giving the Moon a deep crimson or brownish-red appearance.

