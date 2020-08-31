This year, many events at the night sky have mesmerised and also scared us. Several asteroids have made their closest approaches to the planet, fortunately not hitting the Earth and safely passing by. The space rock, dubbed 2020 OY4 that fly past on July 28, is said to be the closest encounter for a year. But now, two other objects may come even closer. Asteroids 2011 ES4 and 2020 QG5 are expected to make a close approach to Earth this Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Should you be worried? According to scientists, both the asteroids will make a close approach, and 2011 ES4 will be closer to Earth than the moon, but they are not considered to be potentially dangerous and are expected to fly past Earth, without hitting it.

2011 ES4

According to NASA, asteroid, 2011 ES4 is termed as ‘potentially hazardous asteroid,’ and will reportedly be 1.2 km away from Earth, at its closes approach on September 1. Yes, the asteroid will be closer to the planet than the moon and is the closest approach of such a large asteroid over the next ten years. But the US space agency ruled out a possible threat, stating that the space rock would not hit our home planet.

Check NASA's Tweet:

Will #asteroid 2011 ES4 hit Earth? 🌎 No! 2011 ES4’s close approach is “close” on an astronomical scale but poses no danger of actually hitting Earth. #PlanetaryDefense experts expect it to safely pass by at least 45,000 miles (792,000 football fields) away on Tuesday Sept. 1. — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) August 28, 2020

The last time 2011 ES4 flew by Earth, it was visible from ground for four days, and this time, it will be closer to the planet than before. Hence, scientists expect that the chances of spotting the space rock, especially with a telescope will be very high.

2020 QG5

The asteroid 2020 QG5 is reportedly smaller than 2011 ES4 and is expected to fly past the Earth safely, on the same day, September 1. The space rock is making its close approach to the planet after 16 years. According to reports, the last time, the asteroid was observed, was on August 11, 2004.

NASA confirmed that no large space rock is currently on a collision course with Earth. So, in case, you were worried about the asteroids being hitting the planet, you can be at peace. Both 2011 ES4 and 2020 QG5 asteroids are of the ‘Apollo’ orbit classification, meaning, there are Earth-crossing asteroids, with semi-major axes larger than that of the Earth. The Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, at NASA, keeps an eye on NEOs, predicting their future motions and assessing the potential impact hazards. Asteroid 2018 VP1 is next expected to make a close approach in November, 2020.

