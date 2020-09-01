It’s about time. Two asteroids are set to zip past the Earth at relatively close distances today, September 1. Despite what you have read in the past few days, both the near-earth objects are extremely unlikely to hit us and will fly past the Earth safely. Both the asteroids named 2011 ES4 and 2020 QG5 with a diameter of 19 metres and 49 meters respectively will make a close approach towards Earth. Besides, scientists claim that this will be the closest approach for 2011 ES4 asteroid and it will be closer to Earth than the moon, which is 3.84 lakh kilometres away from our planet. Fortunately, the space rocks pose no threat, and they can be viewed through a telescope because of its closest encounter to the planet.

Asteroid 2011 ES4 is said to complete an orbit around the sun every 416 days. It will pass at a distance of approximately 120,000 km from the Earth, which is a very close distance. NASA, in its database, classified the 2011 ES4 as an Apollo asteroid. Although, the nearest, the space agency clarified that it doesn’t pose any threat to the planet and will make a close pass by our planet tonight, September 1. Because of the closest approach, scientists are expecting to spot the space rock. The last time, when 2011 ES4 flew by Earth, it was visible from the ground for four days, and this time, it will be closer, which increases the probability of visibility through a telescope.

On the other hand, asteroid 2020 QG5 made its last approach towards Earth on August 11, 2004. It will be about 29 lakh km away from our planet at its closest approach, and there is no chance of the asteroid getting in an impact trajectory even if its orbit is altered by the gravitational pull of other planets.

While it is rare for an already known asteroid to give such a close shave, there are certainly many more space rocks that will zip right over our heads, in the coming time.

