Another day and another outer space update. While we battle the many crises on the planet at a time, asteroids are also heading our way. Another space rock is about to make a close flyby to the planet in just about two days. Asteroid 2011 ES4 will be passing by the earth closer than the moon on September 1. So should you be worried about possible doomsday bringing news? No. 2011 ES4 is not dangerous at all. Read on to know more details about this space rock's close approach. Close Miss! Car-Sized Asteroid 2020 QG Flew Past The Earth on Weekend Without Getting Noticed by Scientists; Know If It Was Doomsday-Inducing Event?

Asteroid 2011 ES4 was first discovered on March 2, 2011, when it was at a distance of 8,100,000 km from the Earth. It will pass from 121,000 kilometres (kms) from Earth. While it seems longer for us, it is a close approach in astronomical units. As per reports, this is the closest an asteroid will venture to the planet in another decade. There is, however, no reason to worry about the impact or any collision as the line of variation does not pass through the position of the Earth. The space rock may not be clearly visible as it will be hidden under the sun's glare for hours before its approach. From 'What is Asteroid' to 'What Happens if Asteroid Hits Earth', FAQs About Space Rocks Answered.

Check The Path of Asteroid 2011 ES4 Approach to Earth:

2011 ES4 is an Apollo near-Earth asteroid roughly 25 meters (82 feet) in diameter. It was discovered in March 2011 and on September 1, 2020 is expected to have a very close encounter with Earth flying at 0.19 LD (lunar distances) or about 73,000 km [more: https://t.co/ElZemcdVqK] pic.twitter.com/fPrzDOJ6FZ — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 21, 2020

The asteroid has made eight close approaches to the planet, but none of them has been as close as the one on September 1. It will travel at 28, 376 kms per hour. But there is no reason to worry as this rock is only about 22 metres to 49 metres in diameter, an average size of a plane. It is likely to burn up on the way down.

