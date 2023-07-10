Bengaluru, July 10: In a major setback to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans of making India a chip-manufacturing hub, Taiwanese chip-making giant Foxconn on Monday announced that it has withdrawn from a joint venture with India-based industrial giant Vedanta.

Foxconn was supposed to execute a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with metals to oil conglomerate Vedanta. Foxconn and Vendanta had signed an MoU in 2022 to establish semiconductor and display production parts in Gujarat, the home state of PM Modi. iPhone Maker Foxconn Starts Work At Manufacturing Facility Near Hyderabad.

"Foxconn has determined it will not move forward on the joint venture with Vedanta," the company said in a statement without elaborating over the matter. It maintained that the withdrawal matter is settled between the two companies. However, Vedanta said it will go ahead with the project. Vedanta Group Inks MoU With 20 Korean Companies From Display Glass Industry, To Develop Electronics Manufacturing Hub in India.

"Vedanta reiterates that it is fully committed to its semiconductor fab project and we have lined up other partners to set up India’s first foundry. We will continue to grow our Semiconductor team, and we have the license for production-grade technology for 40 nm from a prominent Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM).

"We will shortly acquire a license for production-grade 28 nm as well. Vedanta has redoubled its efforts to fulfill the Prime Minister's vision for semiconductors and India remains pivotal in repositioning global semiconductor supply chains," a company spokesperson said.

