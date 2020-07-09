Sony, the Japanese multinational company had launched its wearable air conditioner called 'Reon Pocket' in Japan last year. The device is currently available on sale in the home country. The portable air conditioner fits into a pouch equipped with a special T-shirt. The Reon Pocket uses the Peltier Effect to function in which a material emits or absorbs heat when an electric current is passed across a junction. Sony WI-SP510 Wireless Sports Headphones Launched in India for Rs 4,990.

The portable Reon Pocket AC can thrust the temperature down by -13 degrees celsius in hot & humid climate conditions as well as increase the temperature by 8.3 degrees in a cold atmosphere depending on the person. The AC can be controlled with a smartphone app which has four different levels of heating or cooling along with an auto mode.

In addition to this, the device also comes with a USB Type-C port for charging & can last up to two hours on a single charge. Along with the Portable Reon Pocket AC, the firm is also selling three sizes of a special inner-wear t-shirt - Small, Medium & large in which users can place the handy AC. Sony Reon Pocket AC is priced at JPY 13,000 (approximately Rs 9090).

