Fans of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have reason to celebrate their much-loved romantic musical Saiyaara is all set for its World Television Premiere. After winning hearts in theatres and creating waves on OTT, the film will premiere on Sony MAX on December 20 at 8 PM, reaching audiences across India. 'Saiyaara' Box Office Verdict - Hit or Flop: 5 Lessons Bollywood Needs to Learn From Theatrical Success of Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Movie.

The official announcement by the Sony Network came with a heartfelt teaser, reigniting the magic of Krish and Vaani’s love story. The channel captioned its post, “Aa rahe hain Krish aur Vaani, apni ishq ki goonj se fans ko deewana banane. Get ready for the World Television Premiere of Saiyaara, TV par pehli baar on 20th December, Saturday, at 8 PM, only on Sony MAX.” The film’s television debut comes on the heels of a remarkable milestone for its leading pair. Both Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda recently bagged the Gen Z Icon Awards at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2025 ceremony their first major recognition as a duo.

Aneet Padda’s Emotional Speech

At the event, Aneet delivered an emotional speech that moved fans and co-star Ahaan alike. Speaking about her journey and the impact of their film, she said, “I was chasing a feeling since I was 10, and I can safely say that he’s given me my forever and ever. And so has Ahaan. If it wasn’t for him, I don’t think the film would have happened, and I don’t think I would have felt all that I did.” She also spoke about Ahaan’s constant support on set, adding, “You guys don’t realise the number of times it’s been really difficult on set, and he always had my back. So thank you so much.” Her heartfelt note ended with a touching line that made headlines across social media, “And it’s the best feeling in the world to be on stage with one of the best men in the world. So, thank you.” ‘Saiyaara’ Title Song Creators Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami: From Kashmir to Bollywood, Musician Duo Talks About Their Journey and Break With YRF (LatestLY Exclusive)

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda New Film Projects

With Saiyaara continuing to capture audiences’ emotions across platforms, both stars are now stepping confidently into their next cinematic chapters. Ahaan Panday is gearing up for his next film an action-romance directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, expected to go on floors in early 2026. Meanwhile, Aneet Padda has an exciting lineup ahead, including Shakti Shalini, a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe set for release on December 24, 2026 and a courtroom drama Nyaya alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur, where she plays a survivor fighting for justice.

