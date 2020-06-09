Sony WI-SP510 Wireless Sports Headphones Launched in India for Rs 4,990

Sony WI-SP510 Earbuds (Photo Credits: Sony India)

New Delhi: Sony on Monday launched new wireless sports headphones WI-SP510 for Rs 4,990 in India. It features IPX5 water resistance rating that can handle splashes and sweat during intense workout session without any disruptions. Dedicated to deliver extra bass for sports enthusiasts, the neckband headphones aims to offer quick charge and arc support. Sony PlayStation 5 Scheduled June 4 Launch Event Postponed Due to Protests in the US.

" For a job that requires you to take a lot of calls, you should consider a dedicated wireless headphone - WI-SP510 - for 15-hour-long battery life for all day calls and thanks to very lightweight, wearing it is also stress-free," the company said in a statement.

The device sports built-in Google Assistant. One can manage day, enjoy entertainment, connect with friends, get information, set reminders and more just by asking the voice assistant. The device is available across Sony retail stores and other retail and e-commerce platforms.