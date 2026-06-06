Tech Layoffs 2026: Over 1.16 Lakh Employees Laid Off Globally So Far; AI Transformation and Restructuring Cited as Main Reasons

The global technology sector has faced a significant wave of workforce reductions, with over 116,700 employees losing their jobs during the first five months of 2026. Data from Layoff.fyi indicates that restructuring, cost-reduction efforts, and artificial intelligence-driven transformation initiatives remain the primary drivers for these mass departures.

Tech Layoffs Surge in 2026

While May alone accounted for nearly 28,900 role eliminations, March proved to be the most challenging month of the year, witnessing over 46,000 job cuts. In comparison, May 2025 saw only 10,577 job losses, highlighting a sharp increase in industry volatility. Major organisations such as Meta, Uber, PayPal, Cisco, and Cloudflare are among those that have implemented significant staffing changes this year. Layoffs in US: Tech Sector Reports Highest Monthly Job Cuts in Nearly 2 Years as AI Integration Accelerates.

AI-Driven Restructuring and Industry Impact

Many corporations have explicitly linked their downsizing efforts to the adoption of generative AI. Meta, for instance, announced a 10 per cent reduction in its global workforce, with an additional 7,000 employees reassigned to AI-focused departments. Similarly, PayPal plans to cut approximately 4,760 roles over the next three years to accelerate AI adoption, while Cisco has reduced its headcount by 4,000 to redirect investment towards AI and security sectors. Tech Layoffs: Tech Industry Reports Over 1,23,000 Job Cuts in 2026 Due to AI, Says Report.

Despite the global trend, the impact on India's IT sector appears distinct. Recent reports suggest that generative AI is not currently causing widespread job displacement in India, but is instead reorganising workflows and increasing demand for hybrid skill sets. Industry leaders have cautioned, however, that many computer-reliant white-collar roles globally could face automation within the next 12 to 18 months.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).