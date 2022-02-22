Tecno Mobile India officially launched the Spark 8C affordable smartphone in the country on Monday. The latest offering is priced in India at Rs 7,499 for the lone 3GB + 64GB variant, which is an introductory launch price. The handset will go on sale from February 24, 2022, via Amazon. The phone will be offered in four shades - Diamond Grey, Iris Purple, Magnet Black, and Turquoise Cyan. Tecno Pova Neo With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched in India at Rs 12,999.

The key highlights of the handset are a 6.6-inch Dot-Notch display, 13MP AI dual-rear cameras, 90Hz refresh rate, bigger 5000 mAh battery and more. It comes as a successor to the Tecno Spark 8 which was launched in the country in 2021.

Get, Set, and #MakeBigDreamsComeTrue with TECNO #Spark8C - #Indias1stGBSmartphone at Rs.7499, powered with a powerful Octa-core Processor and 90Hz Refresh Rate on 6.6 HD+ Dot-Notch Display, and much more. Sale starts on 24th Feb 2022 on @amazonIN #TECNO #TECNOMobile pic.twitter.com/QMJ40GJYDh — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) February 22, 2022

As for specs, the Tecno Spark 8C comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 89.3% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It also has a provision to expand the internal memory up to 256GB via a microSD card. Moreover, it also supports a virtual RAM feature, wherein customers can increase the phone's RAM up to 6GB.

For photography, the newly launched Tecno Spark 8C features a 13MP AI-powered dual rear camera. The front camera is an 8MP shooter accompanied by a selfie flash. It runs on Android 11 OS with HiOS v7.6 on top. It has an IPX2 splash-resistant build as well. It comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery.

