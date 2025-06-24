Mumbai, June 24: TECNO Spark Go 2 budget smartphone is launched in India with several segment-leading features and specifications. The new TECNO smartphone comes with a dual-camera design (with one functioning camera) on the rear with dual-LED flash. TECNO Spark Go 2 has a sleek, premium-looking design and comes with the 'TECNO SPARK' badge on the rear.

TECNO Spark Go 2 features Ella AI assistant with native language support like Gujarati, Hindi, Bangla, Marathi and Tamil. The smartphone includes an IP64 water and dust protection rating. Besides, the Spark Go 2 comes with a 120Hz display in the entry-level segment. It is a 4G smartphone that comes with dual-SIM support. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Vivo Launched in India.

TECNO Spark Go 2 Price in India, Sale Date

TECNO Spark Go 2 price in India is INR 6,999 and the customers can buy it via Flipkart website on July 1, 2025 (sale date). The smartphone's sale will officially begin in India at 12 PM. It is only available in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration; however, customers can expand the memory using microSD cards.

TECNO Spark Go 2 Specifications and Features

TECNO Spark Go 2 comes with a 12mm Unisoc T7250 processor mated Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage. The smartphone boasts a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate and comes with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 15W fast-charging through wire. The company has included a 13MP primary camera on the rear and an 8MP camera on the front for taking selfies. POCO F7 5G Launch Today in India, Will Feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

TECNO Spark Go 2 comes with a Bluetooth 5.2 version, dual 4G VoLTE support, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It weighs 186 grams. TECNO Mobile said that the smartphone could offer four years of lag-free performance to the users. The device comes with unique features like AI Active Noise Cancellation and Ella AI. Using Ella AI, the users can set reminders, perform quick tasks or navigate without touching the screen in their regional language. TECNO Spark Go 2 has "No Network Communication", which allows critical communication functions in low signal areas.

