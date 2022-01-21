After launching the Pop 5 Pro in India, Tecno Mobile officially launched the Pova Neo smartphone in the country. The device had debuted in Nigeria last month, and now, it has made its way to the Indian market. The handset will be made available for sale from January 26, 2022, in three colours - Obsidian Black, Power Black and Geek Blue. Tecno Pop 5 Pro With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Check Price & Other Details Here.

Tecno Pova Neo features a 6.8-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1640x720 pixels. The device comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also gets 5GB virtual RAM.

Here’s to an epic start to an epic quest. Introducing POVA NEO with a 6+128 GB memory, massive 6000 mAh battery, and perfect 6.82 HD+ display.#UltimatePowerPlay now available at your nearest stores only for Rs. 12999.#TECNO #TECNOMobiles #POVANEO pic.twitter.com/FobRYPnYCk — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) January 20, 2022

For photography, the handset sports a dual rear camera comprising a 13MP primary lens and an AI lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Tecno Pova Neo comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear fingerprint scanner, face unlock and more. Coming to the pricing, the smartphone is priced at Rs 12,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant.

