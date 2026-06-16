Telegram Blocked in India Till June 22 Ahead of Re-NEET Exam; Message-Editing Feature Disabled To Curb Paper Leak

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has supported the central government's decision to impose temporary restrictions on the messaging application Telegram in India. The move aims to curb examination-related fraud and prevent the spread of misinformation ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.

Government Restrictions on Telegram

Acting on recommendations from the NTA, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has directed a temporary restriction on access to Telegram across India until June 22. Furthermore, the government has instructed the platform to disable its message-editing feature nationwide until June 30. NEET UG 2026 Refund Update: NTA Says Fee Refunds Will Be Credited Directly to Verified Bank Accounts, Correction Window Also Announced.

NTA Issues Statement on Telegram Blocked in India Ahead of NEET UG Re-Exam

NTA STATEMENT REGARDING THE ACTION ON TELEGRAM PLATFORM IN INDIA 1. The National Testing Agency (NTA) welcomes the directions issued today in respect of the Telegram platform in India. The directions, issued on recommendations of NTA are calibrated and bounded in time: (a) a… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 16, 2026

The NTA stated these measures were implemented to prevent organised cheating networks from using the platform to spread false claims regarding question paper leaks. The agency emphasised that the restrictions are designed to protect students appearing for the medical entrance examination from being defrauded.

Suspending the Message-Editing Feature

The decision to disable Telegram's message-editing capability stems from its alleged misuse in creating misleading "paper leak" evidence. According to the NTA, channel administrators have previously edited older posts and replaced attachments with actual question papers after an exam had already concluded. Because Telegram retains the original timestamp of the post, these altered messages were widely circulated as fabricated proof that the examination papers had been leaked in advance. Officials indicated that temporarily disabling this feature will prevent the creation of such false evidence during the crucial post-examination period.

Enforcement and Crackdown on Cyber Fraud

The NTA credited the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, for leading coordinated actions against Telegram-based misinformation campaigns. As a result, several Telegram channels, groups, and bots promoting fake promises of NEET question papers have been taken down. State law enforcement agencies have also stepped up operations. The Bihar Police recently issued a public advisory warning students against fraudulent claims of early access to examination papers.

Simultaneously, the Ahmedabad City Cyber Crime Branch arrested members of an inter-state cyber fraud gang that allegedly operated multiple Telegram channels. Investigators stated the network had handled transactions worth approximately INR 1.5 crore and contacted nearly 1,000 mobile numbers over the past month. NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card Released at neet.nta.nic.in; Step-by-Step Guide To Download Hall Ticket.

NTA's Warning Against Fraudulent Claims

The NTA reiterated that no NEET question paper exists outside the secured examination infrastructure. The agency warned candidates against trusting claims made on social media and messaging platforms. According to authorities, several Telegram channels operating under names like "PAPER LEAKED NEET" and "Re-NEET 2026" had demanded payments ranging from a few thousand rupees to several lakh rupees in exchange for purported access to the upcoming re-examination paper. The agency firmly categorised all such offers as fraudulent schemes.

Temporary Inconvenience for Users

While acknowledging the inconvenience caused to legitimate users, the NTA noted that the access restriction is strictly limited to the period surrounding the examination and will be lifted on June 22. The temporary suspension of the message-editing feature will also not affect users' ability to send or receive new messages. The NTA assured students that the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will proceed as scheduled on June 21, with the security and integrity of the process fully intact. Candidates are advised to rely only on official NTA communications and the agency's website for updates, and to report any suspicious approaches to cybercrime authorities immediately.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).