Is the Telegram Ban in India Permanent? Which Feature Has Been Disabled Ahead of NEET UG Re-Exam?

Mumbai, June 16: Contrary to widespread rumors of a permanent blackout, messaging platform Telegram is not banned in India permanently. The central government has imposed temporary restrictions on Telegram to prevent examination-related fraud and the spread of misinformation. The decision comes ahead of the upcoming National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination, following reports of organised cheating networks exploiting the application. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the medical entrance exam, has welcomed the temporary Telegram ban in India.

Is Telegram Banned in India Permanently?

No, Telegram is not permanently banned in India. The current restrictions are entirely temporary and targeted to ensure the integrity of the upcoming medical entrance exam.

Acting on recommendations from the NTA, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has directed a temporary restriction on access to Telegram across India. This localized block is scheduled to remain in effect until June 22, 2026, directly covering the timeline of the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21.

Which Telegram Feature Has Been Disabled?

In addition to the temporary access block, the central government has mandated a specific feature level intervention on the platform. Telegram has been instructed to completely disable its message-editing feature for all users within India.

Unlike the access block, the restriction on editing messages will remain in place for a longer duration, lasting until June 30, 2026. This measure targets a loophole frequently used by bad actors to alter the contents of past communications after an event has occurred.

Reason Behind the Telegram Ban in India

The NTA stated that these strict measures are vital to dismantle organized cheating networks. In past instances, fraudulent groups have used Telegram's encrypted channels to distribute fake question papers, peddle false claims of leaks, and financially defraud students preparing for highly competitive exams.

By disabling the message-editing tool and temporarily blocking access, authorities aim to prevent bad actors from modifying communication logs or creating retroactive "proof" of leaks. Law enforcement agencies have recently intensified their crackdown on exam fraud, resulting in multiple arrests across states like Bihar and Gujarat for cyber fraud and the sale of fraudulent exam materials.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (National Testing Agency). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).