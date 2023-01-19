Descr: The first crypto mining simulator game online: gain real coins while playing. Build your virtual data center and start mining crypto right now!

Welcome to the one and only crypto simulator game! RollerCoin is an amazing project, where you can easily learn the basics of crypto mining by playing simple mini-games and participating in lots of fun events, where you can win cool prizes. This is a chance for you to start mining bitcoins without buying video cards or paying huge electricity bills. Just register and play games for crypto! You do not have to know any technical stuff and be aware of everything that is going on in the crypto world. Playing games is easy, so no age restrictions here. All the games you will find are more or less familiar to anyone who ever played something like tetris or three-in-a-row. You will be surprised how easy this bitcoin mining games is!

Bitcoin & Crypto mining simulator

Answering the question you might have - yes, you can withdraw real money from RollerCoin free bitcoin game! There’s no demanded deposit, no tricky rules - just play bitcoin mining simulator and get your reward - it’s as simple as that. Every time you play a game there is a chance that you might get bonus power, so for the next 24 hours you can mine even more. There is a minimum amount that can be withdrawn, but it is pretty easy to reach. Just play as many games as you can, and you will see the amount in your wallet growing every 10 minutes. What we have here, is a virtual crypto mining game, which can bring you fun and profit!

RollerCoin bitcoin mining simulator game has some main areas:

Your room where you have your desk, your PC and racks to keep your miners;

Crypto games area, where you choose which game to play now; The store, where you may purchase some stuff you need for mining, crafting and of course the Season Pass for even more rewards; Marketplace to trade with other players.

Now you may have another question - is it possible to nail this bitcoin miner game without actually playing the mini-games? The answer is yes! You may notice that there is plenty of space in your virtual room, and this is where you place racks for your miners. Racks can be purchased in the store, and the miners can also be bought there. Well, you can say: “But what about the word FREE you used a lot? Do I really have to buy stuff?”, and we have good news for you here.

What exactly is RollerCoin?

RollerCoin is indeed a free bitcoin mining game. When you win a mini-game, there’s a good chance of getting extra bonuses. It can be bonus power, or crafting parts (we’ll talk about it later), or it can be RLT, which you can use to buy a rack, for example, and it can even be a real miner! So, without any doubts, you are now about to experience real free crypto mining.

Free Crypto Mining Simulator: Play Online & Mine Crypto

One more thing worth mentioning is that RollerCoin is not an investment platform. It is a bitcoin mining simulator to have some fun, enjoy interesting events and become a part of a great community. One of RollerCoin’s main principles is transparency, so you can do some math and figure out if it’s worth making some in-game purchases, or you want to test your luck and try winning miners and RLT by taking part in regular contests. In real life cryptocurrency mining might be difficult for some people, and it always takes some money to start. Crypto gaming in other projects also obliges you to put some tokens in a wallet before you even start. But not with RollerCoin! You can play for free here.

Anyone who wants to know more about RollerCoin on Twitter. You can get latest updates about them.

As the digital climate continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however, the crypto games space changes, it is certain that RollerCoin will be there, leading the charge.