Washington, October 7: US President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for TikTok after the previous Democratic government, led by Joe Biden, had banned it in the country earlier this year. Trump urged young people to give him credit for returning the ByteDance-owned video app in the United States and keeping it operational under new majority American ownership.

Donald Trump posted a video on TikTok addressing young users of the platform, saying, "You owe me big." The President stated that he saved TikTok and sent a message that, someday, people would have to make tough decisions in similar situations.

Donald Trump Joins TikTok, Posts Video

JD Vance Posts Video TikTok

Glad to be back on TikTok thanks to President Trump! Follow along over on TikTok for more updates from the White House, and maybe even some sombrero memes pic.twitter.com/ltHvzkNbls — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 6, 2025

Donald Trump's Message to Youth After TikTok Agreement in US

President Trump posted his first video after signing an executive order on September 25 to keep TikTok operational in the United States. As part of this deal, the ByteDance-owned platform will transfer all its US assets to a consortium of American investors. Tech giant Oracle will oversee TikTok's data security and algorithm operations in the country.

Donald Trump addressed the youth of America, saying, "Someday, one of you is going to be sitting right at this desk, and you are going to be doing a great job also." Alongside Trump, US Vice President JD Vance also joined TikTok and posted a video announcing his return to the platform. He said, "We are launching the VP's TikTok page," promising to provide regular updates about the White House and politics.

TikTok Returns in the United States

US investors will hold 80% of the company under the new agreement, while China's ByteDance will retain 20% or less. The ownership transfer to American investors will give the country greater control over the short-form video app. ByteDance will have only one seat excluded from the national security committee, while additional seats will be given to US investors.

The legislation under former US President Joe Biden had required ByteDance to sell TikTok's US operations or face a ban in the country. This move brought TikTok to the brink of uncertainty despite Donald Trump's attempts to extend the deadlines multiple times over several months to keep it operational, as per a report by India Today.

TikTok has nearly 170 million users in the US, making it a popular platform for social connection and sharing updates. President Donald Trump has around 15.3 million followers on TikTok, while VP JD Vance has 2.6 million followers.

