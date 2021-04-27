New Delhi: Twitter has added a new prompt in the timelines of users to help them get correct vaccination information in their respective countries including India. The new prompt appears at the top of users' Twitter feeds for both iOS and Android users. Twitter India Provides Reliable Information on COVID-19 Resources, Vaccines And Facts to Curb Fake News Amid Coronavirus Crisis; Check Details.

"As COVID-19 vaccinations become more widely available, we want you to have access to the latest vaccine info in your country," Twitter said in a tweet on Monday. "This week you'll see a prompt in your timeline that links to sources about vaccine safety, efficacy, and news from public health experts," the company added.

We know there’s a lot of information on Twitter right now, and not all of it is reliable. The COVID-19 page on the Explore tab (tap the magnifying glass icon) is here to help guide you to more timely and reliable information. Here’s how to use it 🧵 #Covid19IndiaHelp — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) April 26, 2021

Clicking on the link will take you to the information page prepared with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India, and organisations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US.

Facebook has recently added state-by-state vaccination information to its News Feed for US users. In an effort to help 50 million people get Covid-19 vaccines, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg last month announced new tools, along with expanding efforts to address Covid-19 vaccine misinformation by adding labels to Facebook and Instagram posts that discuss the vaccines. One of the new tools announced by the company shows you when and where you can get vaccinated, and gives you a link to make an appointment in the US.

