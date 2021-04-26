Twitter India Comes Up With Reliable Information on COVID-19 Resources, Vaccines And Facts to Curb Fake News Amid Coronavirus Surge in the Country:

We know there’s a lot of information on Twitter right now, and not all of it is reliable. The COVID-19 page on the Explore tab (tap the magnifying glass icon) is here to help guide you to more timely and reliable information. Here’s how to use it 🧵 #Covid19IndiaHelp — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) April 26, 2021

If you need a list of SOS resources - access to hospital beds, oxygen, food - please look at the COVID-19 SOS: Resources page. This will update in real-time as people put out their emergency Tweets. pic.twitter.com/D40Zx6Nk1z — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) April 26, 2021

Confused by all the conflicting information around vaccines? Only trust the experts. With the COVID-19: Know the facts page, we have made it easier for you to find information verified by official sources. pic.twitter.com/XFNo4BaKAZ — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) April 26, 2021

If you need to know everything that’s unfolding about COVID-19 in real-time and unfiltered, the COVID-19 India LIVE page is what you're looking for. pic.twitter.com/DDwU3R5QlA — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) April 26, 2021

