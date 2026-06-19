Video Game Industry Layoffs Reach 3,700 in 2026 as Sony's Bungie Announces Major Job Cuts

Global video game industry layoffs have escalated significantly this month, approaching 4,000 total job cuts for the year following an expansive restructuring at Sony-owned developer Bungie. The latest reductions come as major publishers aggressively downsize and cancel unannounced projects to combat escalating AAA development costs and a post-pandemic consumer slowdown.

Bungie, the studio behind the long-running Destiny 2, is undergoing substantial workforce reductions following the recent conclusion of the game's final major content update. With development on Destiny 2 wrapping up and no immediate plans for a sequel, the studio is shifting its primary focus to its upcoming title, Marathon. Industry analysts note that without active live-service expansion pipelines to support, keeping a peak-sized development team became unsustainable for the studio's revised roadmap. Ubisoft Layoffs: Gaming Giant Cuts 380 Jobs, Shuts 2 Studios in Canada and Serbia.

The cutbacks at Bungie are part of a broader corporate realignment across parent company Sony, which recently reported a $560 million impairment loss for the final quarter of the previous fiscal year. Observers anticipate further leadership departures from the studio over the summer as long-standing employee equity and acquisition incentives reach their vesting dates.

Bungie's workforce reduction is the latest in a wave of June contractions that has impacted major studios worldwide. Within the last two weeks, French publisher Ubisoft announced the closure of its development offices in Winnipeg and Belgrade alongside international publishing cuts, putting an estimated 380 roles at risk. Mobile developer Metacore also laid off 159 employees, shuttering its offices in Germany and Sweden, while VR developer Vertigo Games closed its Amsterdam studio. Xbox Layoffs: Microsoft Gaming Division Announces Major Job Cuts and Budget Slashes, Say Reports.

This ongoing wave of downsizing reflects a structural "reset phase" for the global interactive entertainment market. During the pandemic, rapid revenue growth triggered aggressive studio expansions, corporate consolidation, and large-scale mergers. However, with modern AAA production budgets now routinely exceeding $200 million and hardware sales flattening, publishers are heavily prioritizing original intellectual properties, reducing project risk, and divesting from non-core operations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).