Vivo S2 India Launch Expected in July, Smartphone Spotted on BIS Certification; Check Details

Vivo is poised to reintroduce its S-series to the Indian market after a seven-year hiatus, with the upcoming Vivo S2 appearing on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. The listing, bearing the model number V2576, serves as the first official regulatory confirmation that the device is heading toward an Indian debut, which industry sources expect to occur in July 2026.

Vivo S2: Strategic Revival of the S-Series

The Vivo S-series last saw activity in India in 2019 with the budget-oriented Vivo S1. However, the company appears to be repositioning the lineup significantly for its second iteration. While the S1 launched as a sub-INR 20,000 device, reports indicate that the Vivo S2 will occupy the premium mid-range segment, with an estimated price range between INR 45,000 and INR 50,000. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price Hiked 2nd Time in India; Check New Retail Prices for All Variants.

This move reflects Vivo’s strategy to target design-conscious consumers and digital creators. The S2 is expected to focus on a slim, lightweight form factor and advanced camera capabilities, specifically front-facing sensors, to differentiate itself within a competitive market that currently includes devices like the OnePlus 15R and the iQOO 15R.

Although official technical specifications remain under wraps, the device’s appearance in both the GSMA and BIS databases confirms that development is in the final stages. Market analysts suggest that Vivo may leverage its extensive offline retail presence to showcase the phone's aesthetics and portrait photography tools, aiming to capture buyers who prioritise lifestyle integration over raw processing performance.

As the July launch window approaches, more details regarding the chipset, display technology, and battery specifications are expected to emerge. For those seeking flagship-grade internals or gaming-focused hardware, industry experts suggest awaiting the official launch announcement, as the S2 appears to be tailored primarily for photography and premium design appeal. POVA 8 5G Sale Begins Today; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo is set to revive its S-series in India with the upcoming Vivo S2, which has recently surfaced on the BIS certification website. Expected to launch in July 2026, the device is tipped to target the premium mid-range segment with a price between ₹45,000 and ₹50,000, focusing on slim design and advanced selfie-centric camera features

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).