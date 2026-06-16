Redmi Turbo 5 Launch Live Streaming: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of New Redmi Smartphone

Redmi Turbo 5 live streaming will begin shortly as the company launches its new device. Redmi India has officially teased the imminent arrival of the Redmi Turbo 5, a device the company is positioning as its "Fastest Redmi Yet." Ahead of its scheduled launch in India today, 16 June 2026, the brand has confirmed that the smartphone is engineered to deliver high-performance capabilities for users who prioritise speed and power.

Redmi Turbo 5 Key Specifications and Hardware Performance

The upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 is anticipated to be a performance-focused mid-range offering, featuring hardware specifications designed to handle demanding tasks. The device is expected to debut with the following features. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price Rumours, Specifications and Features.

Redmi Turbo 5 Launch Live Streaming Link

Display: A 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: The MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset.

Memory and Storage: Configurations reaching up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Battery and Charging: A substantial battery capacity between 7540mAh and 7560mAh, paired with 100W fast charging technology.

Camera System: A 50MP dual-camera arrangement on the rear, complemented by a 20MP front-facing sensor.

Software: The handset will operate on Android 16, featuring the HyperOS interface. OnePlus N6 Launch in India Confirmed on June 30; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features

Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India (Expected)

In terms of market positioning, the Redmi Turbo 5 is expected to arrive as a competitive option in the mid-range segment. Industry estimates suggest that the starting price for the smartphone will fall between Rs 29,999 and Rs 36,000. With its combination of high-refresh-rate display technology and significant battery capacity, the device is aimed at performance enthusiasts looking for a balance between cost and hardware capabilities

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).