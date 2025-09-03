Mumbai, September 3: Meta-owned WhatsApp has started rolling out a new beta feature for business app users. The WhatsApp Business iOS app version users can now access the 'Chat Themes' experimental feature that will allow them to select a theme for chats. The platform will roll out this feature for end users in the future.

WhatsApp Business's new feature is available to access through the TestFlight beta Programme through iOS 25.23.10.81. The users can pick their chat theme from 20 different colours offered in the latest update. It will also help them customise the themes based on their preferences. This helps personalise the chats and the moods of the WhatsApp Business users. ChatGPT Down: Users Across World Face Disruptions While Using OpenAI’s Chatbot Including Missing Chats, Lost Past Conversations and More.

WhatsApp Business New 'Chat Themes' Feature: Check Benefits

WhatsApp Business users who have enrolled in the iOS beta programme will find this new feature helpful in personalising the style of the conversations on the app. With this 'chat themes' feature, they can choose colour presets from the available palette and create chats that could enhance readability, lighten mood or help evoke a distinct emotion while conversing with another person.

WhatsApp Business users can access the Chat theme option and find multiple colours from which they can choose what they like for a particular theme. The options like Chat colour and Wallpaper are kept the same. The users can experiment with something soothing or distinct based on their taste. Previously, business app users were limited in their ability to customise their apps. They could access the same functions before, but had limited colour options. Now, 20 different options are offered to the beta testers and will be available to final users soon. Anthropic Valuation Triples to USD 183 Billion After Completing USD 13 Billion Series F Funding Round.

Similar to the WhatsApp app, the business version now offers users two choices due to the new feature. Each theme automatically applies a wallpaper to the background with a matching colour on WhatsApp Business. Users can choose solid colours like black, blue, or any other colour or a combination of 38 different colours, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

