Anthropic AI has raised its valuation to USD 183 billion by completing a USD 13 billion fundraise in series F funding round. Anthropic has tripled its valuation, showing strong interest in its AI products in the market and expansion. The deal was led by investment firm Iconiq Capital and co-led by Fidelity Management and Research Co. and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Previously, Anthropic's valuation was pUSD 61.5 billion in March 2025 after it raised USD 3.5 billion. The company said the investment would expand its capacity to meet the growing enterprise demand and help in R&D, building reliable and steerable AI systems. YouTube Premium Plan Will Pause for 14 Days if All Members Not in Same Household as Manager, Announces Company.

Anthropic AI Now Valued at USD 183 Billion

🚨Anthropic has completed its $13B raise at a $183B valuation. The deal was led by investment firm Iconiq Capital alongside co-leads Fidelity Management and Research Co. and Lightspeed Venture Partners. More here: pic.twitter.com/5FWAYqX45b — Perplexity Finance (@PPLXfinance) September 2, 2025

Anthropic Raised Valuation to USD 183 Billion

We've raised $13 billion at a $183 billion post-money valuation. This investment, led by @ICONIQCapital, will help us expand our capacity, improve model capabilities, and deepen our safety research. — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) September 2, 2025

