WhatsApp Football Emoji Update: Platform Introduces New Emoji to Trionda Match Ball; Check Details

WhatsApp has officially updated its football emoji to feature the 'Trionda', the official match ball for the FIFA World Cup 2026. This collaborative effort with Adidas, the ball’s manufacturer, was rolled out on Monday, June 8, ensuring that whenever users send the football reaction, the specific tournament design appears. The update is scheduled to remain active throughout the duration of the tournament, which is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

WhatsApp New Football Emoji

This partnership aims to integrate the tournament's focal point directly into digital conversations. Sam Handy, General Manager of Football at Adidas, stated that the initiative allows millions of fans to interact with the match ball in an authentic and novel way. With football discourse expected to reach record levels this summer, both organisations seek to capitalise on the platform's popularity as a primary hub for tournament-related fan activity. Varya: Here Is Avataar AI’s Highly Efficient and Culturally Aware Video Model Developed Under IndiaAI Mission.

Alice Newton-Rex, Head of Product at WhatsApp, noted that the platform reached peak messaging volumes of over 25 million messages per second during the previous tournament’s final. By embedding the Trionda design into user interactions, WhatsApp intends to provide a more immersive experience for supporters as they engage in predictions, celebrations, and debates throughout the quadrennial event.

WhatsApp's New Football-Themed Features and Gear

Beyond the emoji update, WhatsApp has expanded its offering with additional football-focused features. Users can now access new football-themed effects during group video calls and a dedicated sticker pack designed for the tournament. These additions are part of a broader push to cater to the expected surge in user engagement as the competition progresses. OpenAI GPT-5.6 AI Model Expected to Launch This Month Amidst Major ChatGPT Overhaul and Upcoming IPO Plans.

In tandem with the digital updates, Adidas has released a comprehensive range of merchandise for the tournament. This includes new home and away jerseys for 14 national teams and the launch of the 'Road to Glory' boot pack. Notably, the collection features the F50 Hyperfast Evo, which Adidas claims is its lightest football boot to date, developed specifically for athletes competing on the tournament's biggest stage.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).