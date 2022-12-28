San Francisco, December 28 : Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will provide users the ability to select multiple chats on Desktop beta. When the feature will be released, there will be a new 'Select Chats' option within the chat menu, reports WABetaInfo. Redmi Watch 3 and Redmi Band 2 Smartwatches Launched in China; Find All Specs, Features and Price Details Here.

When users select certain conversations, they will be able to mute or mark all of them as read or unread. This feature is currently under development and it will be released in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta, the report said. Apple Working on New iPad Mini, Launch Expected in Late 2023.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature which would provide users the ability to report status updates right within a new menu in the status section on desktop beta. If users see any suspicious status update that might violate the Terms of Service, they will be able to report it to the moderation team with the new option.

