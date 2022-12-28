New Delhi, December 28 : Redmi has launched two new wearables, Redmi Watch 3 and Redmi Band 2 alongside the launch of the Redmi K60 series and Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition devices in the company’s home market, China. These new smartwatches are the successors of the Redmi Watch 2 and Redmi Band.

While the Watch 3 boasts of premium features, the Redmi Band 2 is the more affordable one. As smartwatches are very popular among the modern fitness conscious multitaskers, these new Redmi devices are attractive new wearables. Let’s find out more details about these two new wearables. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Price Slashed in India; Check Out New Pricing Details and Offers Here.

Redmi Watch 3 & Redmi Band 2 smartwatches – Specs & Features :

Redmi Watch 3

The Redmi Watch 3 flaunts a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with 390×450 resolution.

It comes with a plethora of sensors, such as optical heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, SpO2 monitor, geomagnetic sensor and gyroscope. It also comes with a 5ATM rated waterproofing capability.

The wearable device comes with Bluetooth 5.2 support for a stable connectivity along with calling ability.

The smart watch has a 289mAh battery, which can last up to 12 days on a single charge.

The Watch 3 also gets a built-in GPS that allows users to navigate effortlessly. Some of the other features of the Redmi smartwatch includes 200+ watch face options, built-in mic and speaker, 120+ sports modes and NFC. iPhone 14, Apple Watch Crash Detection Still Sending False Alarms From Skiers.

Redmi Band 2

The Redmi Band 2 smart watch features a 1.47-inch TFT display with 172 x 320ppi ratio.

This device offers an optical heart rate sensor and accelerometer. The Band 2 runs on a 210mAh battery pack that is claimed to last up to 14 days on a full charge.

The device offers over 30 sports modes and more than 100 watch faces. It comes with a 5ATM rating, sleep tracking, find my phone, Bluetooth 5.1, camera control, music control and many more helpful features.

Redmi Watch 3 & Band 2 - Price & Availability

The Redmi Watch 3 has been launched priced at CNY 499 (about Rs 5,900) in China, and is available in Black and Ivory White colour choices.

The Redmi Band 2 comes with a price tag of CNY 159 (around Rs 1,900) and is offered in Black and White color options and multicolour strap options are available to be purchased separately.

Although Redmi has not yet announced about these two wearable devices’ launch outside China, going by previous accounts we can say that these will be available in several other global markets.

