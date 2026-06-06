WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned App Working on New Preset Filters for Archived, Locked and Third-Party Chats for iOS Platform

WhatsApp is developing a new suite of preset filters for its iOS application, aimed at streamlining the management of conversations. According to the latest beta update for iOS 26.22.10.70, the platform is preparing to introduce dedicated filters for archived chats, locked chats, and third-party conversations, helping users navigate their messaging interface more effectively.

WhatsApp Simplifying Chat Navigation

The upcoming changes are designed to declutter the main Chats tab, which has become increasingly crowded due to the integration of features such as status updates, archived sections, and third-party chat inboxes. By replacing existing sections with dedicated filters, WhatsApp aims to provide a more uniform layout where these categories behave like other customisable chat lists. Anthropic’s Claude Surges 1,858%, Google Gemini Gains on ChatGPT in AI Search Race.

For locked chats—a section currently secured via Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcodes—the update will transition these into a filter-based list. Despite this organisational shift, WhatsApp has confirmed that stringent security measures will remain in place, requiring users to authenticate their identity before the contents of the locked list become visible. WWDC 2026: Apple Set to Unveil Revamped Siri, iOS 27, macOS 27 with AI at Crucial Developer Conference.

WhatsApp Future Updates and Availability

These features are currently in the development phase and are not yet accessible to beta testers on TestFlight. While WhatsApp has not provided an official release timeline, these preset filters are expected to undergo testing before being rolled out to the stable version of the app. This initiative follows a previous update that allowed users to manage and prioritise their favourite chat lists by pinning them to the top of the Chats tab.

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