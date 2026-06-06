Anthropic’s Claude Surges 1,858%, Google Gemini Gains on ChatGPT in AI Search Race

A recent Comscore report highlights a significant transformation in the artificial intelligence sector, revealing rapidly changing user habits and shifting market dominance. While ChatGPT maintains a leading position, competitors such as Anthropic’s Claude and Google’s Gemini are capturing substantial portions of the market, signalling a move away from traditional search methods toward AI-driven interaction.

Rapid Growth in AI Prompt Market Share

The data reveals that Anthropic’s Claude achieved a staggering 1,858% growth in conversation volume over a five-month period, expanding from 1.1 million to over 22 million interactions. Despite this rapid rise, ChatGPT remains the market leader, currently holding a 70% share of all AI prompt volume in the United States. However, this figure reflects a decline from the 86% market share it commanded a year ago. Reid Hoffman Steps Down from Microsoft Board, Former LinkedIn Co-founder to Focus on AI-Driven Drug Discovery Startup 'Manus'.

Google’s Gemini has also seen significant gains, quadrupling its presence in the prompt ecosystem from 6% to 23%. This surge is attributed to Google's strategy of integrating Gemini directly into Android hardware, Workspace applications, and core search features. According to Android Headlines, "when an assistant becomes the default setting in your pocket, the metrics follow".

Changing Browsing Habits and Demographic Shifts

The integration of AI into search has fundamentally altered how users navigate the internet. AI Overviews now appear in one-third of all Google queries, and for premium credit card searches, that figure rises to over 45%. Furthermore, the adoption of mobile AI assistants is no longer limited to younger demographics; the 55-to-64 age group has led the trend with a 151% year-over-year surge in usage. WWDC 2026: Apple Set to Unveil Revamped Siri, iOS 27, macOS 27 with AI at Crucial Developer Conference.

The report also identifies a shift in how consumers make financial decisions, noting that nearly one in three applicants consult an AI assistant in the 30 days prior to submitting a credit card application. Additionally, AI is increasingly being utilised as a creative tool, with specialised platforms for image generation, audio editing, and layout design logging consistent growth.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).