Last month, WhatsApp announced several new features including a larger group capacity, along with up to 2GB of file sharing and emoji reactions. The company recently rolled out a larger file size and emoji reactions. Now, the Meta-owned company is allowing you to add up to 512 members in a group. The previous limit was up to 256 participants. WhatsApp Business To Reportedly Add Facebook-Like Cover Image To Profile.

The new feature is available on the latest WhatsApp version 2.22.11.75 for iOS and Android platforms. To get the 512 members group feature, make sure you have an updated WhatsApp version installed on your smartphone. To check if this feature is available for you, create a group and check whether you can add up to 512 members in a group or not.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is said to be working on a new edit message feature, which will let you edit the sent message. Moreover, undo option for deleted chats and double OTPs for logging into a new device is also in the works.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2022 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).