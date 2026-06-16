Why KPMG Pulled Its Major Report on Agentic AI? Check Reason Here

Professional services giant KPMG has officially withdrawn its global report titled Redefining Excellence in the Age of Agentic AI following allegations that the publication contained numerous fabricated case studies and incorrect data. The report, which aimed to highlight advancements in agentic artificial intelligence, was removed after several high profile organisations, including UBS and the National Health Service, denied the claims attributed to them.

The inaccuracies were initially identified by tech research firm GPTZero and subsequently verified by media reports. Investigations revealed that the document featured claims regarding AI deployments that organisations involved described as factually incorrect or misleading. KPMG has since confirmed the removal of the publication while launching a comprehensive internal investigation into how the content was produced and validated. KPMG, Deloitte, EY Among Firms Eyeing India’s Massive Critical IT Infrastructure Audit.

KPMG faces backlash over AI generated misinformation

The discrepancies highlighted in the report were largely attributed to AI hallucinations, a phenomenon where generative models produce confident but entirely false information. GPTZero researchers conducted a forensic analysis and discovered that only five out of 45 citations in the document were accurate. The remaining references were described as either misleading, vague, or completely fabricated, a trend the researchers have labelled as vibe citing.

Several major entities listed in the report were quick to distance themselves from the findings. For instance, Swiss bank UBS refuted claims that it had integrated specific AI agent platforms for investment advisory, while Transport for London dismissed assertions regarding its use of AI for citywide congestion coordination. Similar denials were issued by the NHS Greater Manchester and Swiss Federal Railways regarding the report’s characterisation of their technological capabilities.

Impact of AI errors on industry credibility

This incident marks the second time in recent months that a Big Four accounting firm has faced public scrutiny over AI generated errors. Just last month, EY was forced to retract a major study on loyalty programmes after it was discovered to contain fake footnotes. These recurring issues have raised significant concerns regarding the internal vetting processes of major consultancy firms that are otherwise expected to maintain high standards of accuracy and professional integrity.

Industry analysts warn that such lapses could erode public and corporate trust in expert reports. Edward Tian, chief executive of GPTZero, noted that the false findings had already been cited by various tech publications and news outlets before the report was pulled. This ripple effect illustrates the dangers of relying on unverified AI generated content in professional research.

KPMG internal investigation and AI governance

In response to the scandal, a spokesperson for KPMG International stated that the firm takes the accuracy and integrity of its published content seriously. The company admitted that its employees likely failed to adhere to internal guidelines regarding the responsible use of AI, which explicitly require human oversight to validate content and verify sources independently. KPMG Layoffs: Firm To Cut 10% of US Audit Partners After Retirement Push Falls Short.

The firm is now reviewing the circumstances surrounding the publication to determine how these errors bypassed editorial controls. This situation serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with the rapid adoption of AI tools in professional services, as firms struggle to balance the efficiency of automation with the necessity of human verification to ensure factual precision.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).