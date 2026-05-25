Wi-Fi 7 in India: TP-Link India Begins Local Manufacturing of Wi-Fi 7 Networking Products to Boost Digital Infrastructure

New Delhi, May 25: India’s digital connectivity ecosystem received a boost on Monday as TP-Link India announced the commencement of local manufacturing of its Wi-Fi 7 product portfolio in the nation, aligning with the government’s push for domestic electronics production and next-generation telecom infrastructure.

The company said it has begun manufacturing Wi-Fi 7 devices in India with the Omada EAP770 enterprise access point, which is one of the early moves by a global networking brand to localise production of the new-generation standard following the Department of Telecommunications’ decision to delicense the lower 6 GHz spectrum band. Earlier in January, the government’s notification opened up 500 MHz of spectrum in the 5925–6425 MHz band for licence-exempt usage. Google Pixel Watch Bug: 'Find My Phone' Feature Broken Following Recent Update, Company Confirms Fix in Development.

Nearly 92 per cent of its product portfolio sold in India is already manufactured locally through domestic EMS partners, and the company aims to increase this level to 96–97 per cent over the next three years, according to TP-Link India. The company stated that the latest move will strengthen India’s position in the global networking supply chain and support the expansion of high-speed, low-latency connectivity required for cloud computing, AI-driven applications, Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystems and high-density digital environments.

Wi-Fi 7 technology is expected to significantly improve network capacity, reliability and performance, particularly in sectors such as education, healthcare, hospitality, retail and enterprise campuses, it added. Sanjay Sehgal, MD and CEO, TP-Link India, said the localisation of Wi-Fi 7 products reflects the company’s long-term commitment to India’s digital infrastructure ambitions and the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. OxygenOS 16 Update Issues: OnePlus Halts Rollout of Software Update Following Reports of Boot Loops and Device Instability

He added that the opening of the 6 GHz band marks a transformative phase for enterprise connectivity in India, with the company investing further in manufacturing capabilities, R&D and partner development. The company noted that it will gradually expand its locally manufactured Wi-Fi 7 portfolio across indoor, outdoor and in-wall access points, with plans to serve both domestic demand and select international markets in the future.

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